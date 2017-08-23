Nike Creates Popup Shop and Gallery Celebrating Tennis Great Roger Federer at Kith

Roger Federer wins for a record-breaking eight time at Wimbledon on July 16. REX Shutterstock

Nike is celebrating the legacy of Roger Federer through a gallery and popup shop in New York City this week, the brand’s first activation curated in this manner for the tennis icon. The space will be located inside renowned boutique retailer Kith’s Soho storefront.

The gallery and popup, dubbed RF19, will be open to the public from Aug. 23 to Aug. 27. The space, according to Nike, celebrates Federer’s legacy through the lens of New York City sneaker culture.

Throughout the time the space is open, aside from recognizing Federer’s greatness through the gallery, fans of both the tennis great and sneaker culture will be able to buy items from the new NikeCourt collection. The drop features the coveted the Nike Zoom Vapor Air Jordan 3, which retail for $200.

The silhouette, a stylish performance tennis style inspired by NBA legend Michael Jordan’s third signature basketball sneaker, marks the third time Federer and Jordan brand have collaborated.

“It’s highly unusual to have a tennis shoe that’s got leather on it, because you would think it’s not so breathable, but they did it in the ’80s and in the ’90s, and they definitely could do it today with all sorts of materials,” Federer said at the launch event at Kith tonight. “It’s a really comfortable shoe and I’m super excited about it.”

Nike Zoom Air Jordan 3 Nike

