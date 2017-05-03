Is This Kevin Durant’s Next Nike Signature Sneaker?

Kevin Durant. AP/REX/Shutterstock

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant is currently wearing an Elite version of his Nike Zoom KD 9 sneakers in the NBA Playoffs, but thanks to leaked images on social media, we may already have an early look at what’s next for the signature line.

Images shared on Twitter by @Pinoe77 show what’s rumored to be Durant’s tenth signature sneaker, the Nike Zoom KD 10.

KD10 tonight on YouTube. Release info and more image pic.twitter.com/K36qL0YAg3 — Pinoe (@Pinoe77) May 2, 2017

Based on these early looks, the Zoom KD 10 isn’t as drastic of a departure from the Zoom KD 9 Elite as readers may be expecting. It appears to feature a similar Flyknit construction and a lacing system that connects to its midsole à la the brand’s Flywire technology.

Also making an appearance on the Zoom KD 10 is full-length visible Zoom Air cushioning, which has been a staple of Durant’s recent models.

Kevin Durant’s current signature shoe, the Nike Zoom KD 9 Elite. Nike

There is currently no release info for the Nike Zoom KD 10, however Durant’s previous model debuted in June 2016, so more details should be made available soon.

In the meantime, readers can pick up the Zoom KD 9 Elite from nike.com for $150.

Durant and the Warriors will host the Utah Jazz at home on Thursday for Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals.

KD10 more tonight on YouTube hey @SoleCollector FYI pic.twitter.com/YYtsAk8IeM — Pinoe (@Pinoe77) May 2, 2017

