Nike Athletes Sweep the Boston Marathon

Nike athletes swept both the men’s and women’s foot races at the 121st Boston Marathon today. Geoffrey Kirui of Kenya won the race in 2:09:37, while fellow Kenyan Edna Kiplagat took home the women’s title in 2:21:52.

Both opted for Nike running shoes.

American Galen Rupp, also in Nike, came in second in the men’s competition — only 21 seconds behind Kirui, for a personal record of 2:09:58.

For the women’s race, this marked the first time since 1991 that two U.S. runners finished in the top four.

American Jordan Hasay, who is part of Nike Oregon Project, was third, and Desi Linden, in Brooks, was fourth. Coming in second was Rose Chelimo of Bahrain, in 2:22:51.

More history was made today at the 2017 Boston Marathon when the first official female participant hit the pavement again 50 years later. Kathrine Switzer was the first woman to officially compete in and finish the event, after hiding her gender by registering as “K.V. Switzer,” according to The New York Times.

The Boston Marathon first allowed women to race officially in 1972.

At age 70, she again donned bib No. 261, the same number she wore in 1967, as she began the race this morning. Her bib number will be retired after the race.

