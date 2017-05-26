Nike Gives Three ’90s Shoes the ‘Triple White’ Treatment Just in Time for Summer

Nike Air More Uptempo Nike

It’s hard to beat a park of sparkling white kicks on a hot, humid day, and Nike Sportswear just dropped three retro options suitable for summertime wear.

The pack includes the fan-favorite Air More Uptempo ($160), which was made famous by ballers like former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, along with the Air Max2 Uptempo ($140) and the Air Max Uptempo 95 ($150).

All three basketball shoes are covered in blank white-on-white palettes, allowing their distinct lines and material textures to do the talking.

Nike Air Max2 Uptempo “Triple White” Nike

Nike Air Max2 Uptempo “Triple White,” $140; nike.com

Unlike Supreme’s long-sold-out Air More Uptempo collaboration, sneakerheads won’t have to enter raffles or battle automated bots to get their hands on these pairs. All three looks are available now from nike.com/snkrs, but likely won’t last for long.

Nike Air Max Uptempo 95 “Triple White” Nike

Nike Air Max Uptempo 95 “Triple White,” $150; nike.com

Nike Air More Uptempo “Triple White,” $160; nike.com

