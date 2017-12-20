Nike Unveils Roger Federer’s New Zoom Vapor X Shoes Coming Out This Weekend

Roger Federer celebrates during the Nitto ATP Finals. Ella Ling/BPI/Rex Shutterstock

Tennis living legend Roger Federer’s go-to Nike sneaker is getting an upgrade.

As the face of the brand’s Zoom Vapor Line, Federer will soon wear the NikeCourt Air Zoom Vapor X, the latest addition to the Swiss tennis star’s unofficial signature sneaker line. Since 2012, the 19-time Grand Slam winner has been laced in the Tinker Hatfield-designed Zoom Vapor 9 and its follow-up, the Zoom Vapor 9.5.

“The Vapor 9 was a great shoe from the beginning. Tinker Hatfield did a great job of understanding exactly what I was looking for: a combination of a tennis shoe and a jogging shoe,” Federer said in a press release. “The Vapor X is lighter than the 9 and 9.5. It is an evolution, the next generation.”

Statistics related to Nike’s Vapor tennis shoe line. Nike

Although he’s not the only athlete to wear the Vapor franchise, Federer has become synonymous with the sneakers. According to Nike, he’s won 17 major of his 19 major titles in the shoes, along with 83 total tournament victories.

According to the brand, 81 percent of its NikeCourt tennis players wear Vapor models, including American star Madison Keys, who joked in a press release that all of her success was due to the sneakers.

“I put it on and I hit in it, it was like, ‘Yeah, these are great. I would love to wear these during matches,’ which isn’t always the case,” Keys said of her first experience with the Vapor X.

The NikeCourt Vapor X will be released Saturday from nike.com and select Nike Tennis retailers.

NikeCourt Air Zoom Vapor X Nike

NikeCourt Air Zoom Vapor X lateral side. Nike

NikeCourt Air Zoom Vapor X heel. Nike

NikeCourt Air Zoom Vapor X outsole. Nike

NikeCourt Air Zoom Vapor X top view. Nike

