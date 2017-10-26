Nike Unveils a First-of-Its-Kind Air Max Sneaker Coming Out in 2018

Nike CEO Mark Parker stands in front of a screen displaying the brand's new Air Max 270 sneaker. Nike

Nike held its 2017 investor day event yesterday and outlined plans for long-term growth with an emphasis on catering to international consumers by delivering more product choices at a faster rate. The brand also took the opportunity to tease a brand-new lifestyle sneaker attached to Nike’s Air Max legacy.

While onstage at the event, Nike CEO Mark Parker unveiled the Air Max 270, which is set to release in 2018. It marks the first time the brand has unveiled a new Air cushioning unit in a lifestyle sneaker, as the technology is traditionally reserved for performance offerings.

The Air Max 270’s specifics have yet to be disclosed, but several styles have already begun to surface on social media ahead of the model’s debut next year.

Nike’s most recent Air Max endeavor has proved worthwhile. According to Parker, the Air VaporMax, which debuted in March as part of the brand’s Air Max Day releases, is the top-selling running shoe in the U.S. at the $150-plus price point.

