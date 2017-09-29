Nike Turned a Cult Favorite ’90s Style Into a Women’s Sneaker Boot

Nike Air Footscape Mid Utility heel Nike

Nike’s innovative Air Footscape first released in 1995 and has gone on to inspire a number of new styles and silhouettes — including a soon to be released women’s sneaker boot known as the Air Footscape Mid Utility.

This fall-ready model combines the thick midsole of the Air Footscape NM with an upper reminiscent of Nike’s ‘90s ACG designs. The heel features a secure TPU cage à la the Air Huarache, which extends to the ankle for added supported. Additional details include a leather build with a reinforced mudguard, an elastic ankle collar and a unique lacing system with reflective details.

While it’s not quite as rugged and weatherproof as a boot would be, this style is well suited for those fall days when you need a little extra protection but don’t want to give up your kicks entirely.

The Air Footscape Mid Utility “Particle Pink/Summit White” is set to launch in women’s sizing from Nike’s Japanese e-commerce site on Oct. 5, but it can be purchased now from Dallas-based retailer Centre for $140.

