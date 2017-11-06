Nike Turned the Air VaporMax Into a Sock Shoe, and It’s Releasing in a Ton of Colors

Nike Air VaporMax Strap multicolor alternate. Nike

When it comes to Nike’s 2017 innovations, there aren’t many sneaker models that can compete with the Air VaporMax. The shoe features a first-of-its-kind cushioning unit — the latest evolution of the brand’s formative Air Max technology — and has boasted experimental makeups from the likes of Virgil Abloh’s Off-White, Comme des Garçons and a rumored upcoming collaboration with Acronym.

Another imminent variation that skirts the avant-garde boundaries is the Air VaporMax Strap. Like Comme des Garçons’ slip-on collaboration and December’s anticipated inline Laceless version, the Air VaporMax Strap forgoes traditional shoelaces for an even more socklike Flyknit construction than its predecessor.

In lieu of laces, this model features a supportive elastic strap that wraps across the wearer’s midfoot and extends to the sole for added stability.

But the updated upper build isn’t the only talking point for this soon-to-be-released sneaker. The Air VaporMax Strap will also release in a variety of colorways, including a few that are unchartered territory for the shoe such as new variations of the fan-favorite “Multicolor” style.

Although official release details for this Air VaporMax have not been announced, the sneaker’s product images have been uploaded to Nike’s e-commerce site, which often indicates that a release is imminent. Check back soon for a confirmed drop date and updates on future Air VaporMax styles.

