Nike Turned Game-Used Super Bowl 51 Footballs Into One-of-a-Kind Shoes for the Patriots

Nike Air Force 1 Low "SB51 Patriots Comeback" heel detail. Nike

After celebrating the New England Patriots with a limited-edition Air Force 1 Ultra Flyknit Low release in September, Nike has crafted yet another special take on the classic sneaker, and this could be the fanciest — and most fitting — tribute from the brand yet.

In honor of the Patriots’ Super Bowl 51 comeback and subsequent win in February, Nike acquired Wilson NFL footballs used in the actual game and turned them into one-of-a-kind Air Force 1s. The shoe’s entire upper features the pebbled leather and raw edges of the game balls, and the shoelaces are actually the laces from the balls.

Additional details tying this one-of-one style back to New England’s miraculous victory include Patriots branding and references to the comeback win at the heel.

But before fans get too excited over this special edition, you should know that the closest you get to seeing the sneakers might be in Foxborough, Mass., where they’ll be on display at The Hall at Patriot Place beginning tomorrow and then at Gillette Stadium on Sunday as the Patriots play host to the Atlanta Falcons in a rematch of last year’s Super Bowl.

According to Nike, the shoes will be auctioned off, with 100 percent of proceeds going to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston.

Nike Air Force 1 Low “SB51 Patriots Comeback” toe detail. Nike

Nike Air Force 1 Low “SB51 Patriots Comeback” sole. Nike

