Graphic Designer Imagines Throwback Nike Ads for Today’s Top NBA Players

Graphic designer Patso Dimitrov imagined vintage-inspired Nike ads featuring today's top players and sneakers. Patso Dimitrov

For decades, Nike’s campaigns have featured some of the athletic footwear industry’s most impactful advertisements. Whether it’s a modern ad such as the brand’s “Equality” short for Black History Month or its classic 1988 “Revolution” clip featuring The Beatles, the brand’s always finding new ways to invigorate its marketing.

Inspired by Nike’s nostalgic ads of the ’90s, graphic designer Patso Dimitrov decided to try his hand at creating his own spots for the Swoosh. Dimitrov focused on contemporary NBA stars such as LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Paul George, as well as their signature sneakers. There’s even a tribute to former Los Angeles Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant, who retired from the league in 2016.

The results are impressive to say the least, with designs that look as though they could’ve come straight from the brand. For a complete look at Dimitrov’s work, visit the designer’s Behance page.

A vintage-inspired Nike ad featuring Draymond Green by graphic designer Patso Dimitrov. Patso Dimitrov

A vintage-inspired Nike ad featuring Kyrie Irving by graphic designer Patso Dimitrov. Patso Dimitrov

A vintage-inspired Nike ad featuring LeBron James by graphic designer Patso Dimitrov. Patso Dimitrov

A vintage-inspired Nike ad featuring Kobe Bryant by graphic designer Patso Dimitrov. Patso Dimitrov

A vintage-inspired Nike ad featuring Kevin Durant by graphic designer Patso Dimitrov. Patso Dimitrov

A vintage-inspired Nike ad featuring Paul George by graphic designer Patso Dimitrov. Patso Dimitrov

