Nike Teams With Swarovski for New Crystal-Covered Sneakers You Can’t Buy

Nike Blazer Swarovski Michelle Wie PE Swoosh detail Nike

Nike’s upcoming Air Max 97 LX Swarovski sneakers aren’t the only studded shoes the brand has recently unveiled. Joining the retro runners are a set of Swarovski designed for professional golfers Michelle Wie and Melissa Reid.

As the Solheim Cup women’s golf tournament celebrates its 15th anniversary, Nike has readied exclusive looks for Wie and Reid, who will represent America and Europe, respectively.

Nike FI Flex Swarovski Melissa Reid PE Nike

According to Nike, both golfers will play in Swarovski crystal-covered versions of the FI Flex golf shoe, which retails for $100 from nike.com. Unlike the versions you’ll find in stores, these Solheim Cup exclusives feature Swarovski embellishments and personalized details throughout their uppers.

Nike says Wie’s women’s size 9.5 FI Flex boasts approximately 874 hand-applied Swarovski crystals, while Reid’s is adorned with approximately 1,028 crystals.

In addition to the performance golf shoes, Nike created second exclusive for Wie in the form of the Blazer Swarovski PE, which features approximately 6,110 crystals. Although this retro-inspired style is also equipped with a course-ready sole, Wie told reporters Wednesday that the shoes may be too distracting to wear during the tournament.

“The bling shoes, I love them,” Wie said. “I don’t know if I’ll be playing in them just because I took them out to the range and they were very bright.”

The Solheim Cup teed off today from West Des Moines, Iowa, and will finish Sunday.

United States’ Michelle Wie hits off the third tee during practice for the Solheim Cup golf tournament. AP/Rex Shutterstock

Nike Blazer Swarovski Michelle Wie PE details Nike

Nike Blazer Swarovski Michelle Wie PE heel Nike

Nike FI Flex Swarovski Melissa Reid PE Swoosh Nike

Nike FI Flex Swarovski Melissa Reid PE details Nike

Nike FI Flex Swarovski Michelle Wie PE Nike

Nike FI Flex Swarovski Michelle Wie PE details Nike

Want more?

Critics Slam LPGA for ‘Body-Shaming’ Women With New Dress Code

Exclusive: Adidas Golf Exec Discusses the Impact of Major Tournaments on Shoe Sales

Nike Turned These Classic Air Jordan Sneakers Into Golf Shoes