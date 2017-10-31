Nike Takes on the Large Logo Trend With New Versions of Classic Sneakers

Nike’s groundbreaking Air Max franchise has never been an exercise in subtlety, but it looks like the brand is set to give even bolder, in-your-face makeovers to several of the line’s most popular sneakers.
Models included in this range are the Air Max 90, Air Max 95 and the Air Max Plus (also known as the Air Max TN). Each look boasts fused no-sew constructions and graphic uppers with each shoe’s respective branding appearing in oversized form across the lateral sides of the uppers.
The Air Max 90 uses a white base with a large logo in bright red, a likely nod to the model’s original “Infrared” style. Meanwhile, the Air Max 95 co-opts its original “Neon” colorway for a gray-based look with bright green accents. Lastly, the Air Max Plus boasts a black upper with TN Air branding in the logo’s traditional yellow and red blocking.
Each of these updated Air Max sneakers have begun arriving at retailers globally including Japan’s Uptown Deluxe, and a U.S. release is expected to follow soon.
Other noteworthy recent Air Max releases include the Undefeated x Air Max 97 collection and an Air Max 97 covered in Swarovski crystals.
