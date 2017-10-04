Nike Has a Huge Collection of Classic Shoes in Premium Fall-Ready Styles Dropping Soon

Nike Sportswear "Wheat" ("Flax") Collection Nike

On Monday, we told you about the upcoming Nike Air More Uptempo “Wheat,” but that’s only the beginning of the brand’s fall-ready retro styles dropping this month.

Joining the Air More Uptempo are premium iterations of several Nike classics, including the Air Force 1 High, Air Force 1 Low, Air Force Max, Air Footscape Woven, Air Huarache, Air Max 1, Air Max 90 Ultra, Air Max 95 Sneaker Boot and Air Max BW.

Each makeup in the collection features brown “Wheat” — or “Flax,” as Nike officially calls it — uppers using a variety of materials such as leather, mesh, neoprene, nubuck and suede. White midsoles break up the otherwise tonal color blocking, while gum rubber outsoles finish off each look.

If you’ve been searching for the perfect retro style to hit the pavement in this fall, each model in this collection is perfectly suited for the season. Look out for this collection to drop Oct. 14 from nike.com and select Nike Sportswear retailers with prices ranging from $110 to $185.

