There’s Only One Store You Can Buy This Women’s Nike Special Field Air Force 1 From Today

Nike Special Field Air Force 1 Mid "LA" Nike

Nike’s latest women’s-only Special Field Air Force 1 Mid arrives today, and there’s only one place to buy it.

The Nike Special Field Air Force 1 Mid “LA” — executed in the colors of the Los Angeles Sparks WNBA franchise — will be sold exclusively at Nordstrom x Nike Century City in Los Angeles.

The popular lifestyle look boasts a white upper, executed with premium leather and ballistic nylon, and is completed with the model’s iconic sole in beige. The upper also features two sippers on each heel, an ankle strap with “Los Angeles” stitched in gold, and purple and gold Swoosh branding.

The Swoosh branding on the Nike Special Field Air Force 1 Mid “LA.” Nike

It also features eye-catching gold detailing, including lace aglets and “LA” lace dubraes. The words “The Force Is Female” adorn the purple laces in white, and the medial side of the shoe features a stitched floral basketball design.

Nordstrom Century City in Los Angeles opens its doors at 10 a.m. PT.

The floral basketball stitching on the Nike Special Field Air Force 1 Mid “LA.” Nike

The laces of the Nike Special Field Air Force 1 Mid “LA.” Nike

