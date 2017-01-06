A Cobbler Turned Nike’s Special Forces Air Force 1 Into a Premium Boot With a Vibram Sole

Nike SF-AF1 Boot Hybrid by Randy
Randy the Cobbler's Nike Special Forces Air Force 1 Boot hybrid.
Nike ended 2016 on a high note with its military-inspired Special Forces Air Force 1, and now the bootlike shoe is getting a classy reworking courtesy of Arizona-based sneaker customizer Randy the Cobbler.

He has put the Nike Special Forces Air Force 1, which is also known as the SF-AF1, through a premium reconstruction complete with a leather lip, natural storm welt, Vibram sole, and leather laces and lace locks.

The cobbler-customizer calls his creation the Nike Air Force 1 Boot Hybrid, and it’s on display today at booth K-19 of the Agenda Show in Long Beach, Calif. For more information, visit RandyTheCobbler.com; you can watch the making of the Air Force 1 Boot Hybrid in the clip below.

The standard Nike Special Forces Air Force 1 is currently unavailable; however, a “Binary Blue” women’s colorway is expected to be released later this month.

