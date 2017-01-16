Nike Is Releasing Four New Special Field Air Force 1 Colorways This Week

The "String/Gum" Nike SF AF-1. Nike

Nike’s popular Special Field Air Force 1, also known as the SF AF-1, is returning this week in four new colorways.

After debuting toward the end of 2016, the military-inspired Nike SF AF-1 has sold out repeatedly in a variety of styles. The boot-like silhouette sees the classic Nike Air Force 1, first released in 1982, adopt an extreme high-top cut complete with rugged materials such as ripstop ballistic nylon and heavy-duty leathers.

The “Black/Gum” Nike SF AF-1. Nike

On Jan. 19, the Nike SF AF-1 will release for $165 in “Black/Gum” and “String/Gum” colorways for men, while women will be able to choose from “Binary Blue/Black” and “Desert Ochre/Black” styles. All four will be available from nike.com/launch and select Nike Sportswear retailers.

The SF AF-1 was designed by Nike Sportswear designer Ben Kirschner, whose portfolio also includes high profile projects such as the Supreme x Air Jordan 5 which released in 2015.

Earlier this month, Randy the Cobbler turned the SF AF-1 into a premium boot with a Vibram outsole.

The “Binary Blue/Black” Nike SF AF-1. Nike

The “Desert Ochre/Black” Nike SF AF-1. Nike

