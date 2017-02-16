Nike Is Releasing New Special Field Air Force 1 Colorways on Feb. 17

The Nike SF AF-1 in "Desert Camo." Sneaker Politics

Sits its Q4 2016 debut, Nike’s Special Field Air Force 1 (also known as the SF AF-1) has been one of the Sportswear division’s most buzzed-about projects.

The SF AF-1 has consistently sold out in every style Nike has produced thus far, making the sneakers a challenge to purchase for the average consumer. The good news is that there are more looks on the way, and they’ll be hitting shelves very soon.

The Nike SF AF-1 “Dust” will be available from select Nike retailers. Sneaker Politics

To jump start its NBA All-Star Weekend celebration, Nike will launch the SF AF-1 in “Desert Camo” and “Dust” (aka “Cement”) colorways tomorrow. Both colorways are deemed Quickstrike releases, meaning availability will will be similar to previous SF AF-1 launches, but the “Desert Camo” iteration will reportedly be especially hard to come by.

Military-inspired branding on the Nike SF AF-1 “Desert Camo.” Sneaker Politics

The “Desert Camo” colorway features a tan leather construction and a camouflage pattern on its nylon heel while the “Dust” makeup opts for a dark gray shade and uses a premium cracked leather throughout its upper.

The SF AF-1 is the brainchild of Nike Sportswear Footwear Designer Ben Kirschner. The hybrid design plays upon the classic 1982 Air Force 1 basketball sneaker and repurposes it as a rugged boot complete with military-inspired details such as paracord straps.

Priced at $180 each, the cracked leather “Dust” SF AF-1 will be available from nike.com and select retailers including Foot Locker, Footaction and Champs Sports, while the “Desert Camo” colorway can be found from nike.com and Nike Tier Zero boutiques.

Foot Locker locations stocking the Nike SF AF-1 “Dust.” Foot Locker

The Nike SF AF-1 “Dust.” Sneaker Politics

The toebox area of the Nike SF AF-1 “Dust” Sneaker Politics

The Nike SF AF-1 “Dust” uses a cracked leather material. Sneaker Politics

Details on the Nike SF AF-1 “Dust.” Sneaker Politics

The paracords and straps of the Nike SF AF-1 “Dust.” Sneaker Politics

Military-inspired branding on the Nike SF AF-1 “Dust.” Sneaker Politics

The Nike SF AF-1 “Dust” releases Feb. 17 for $180. Sneaker Politics

The heel of the Nike SF AF-1 “Dust.” Sneaker Politics

The Nike SF AF-1 “Desert Camo” releases Friday. Sneaker Politics

The Nike SF AF-1 “Desert Camo” features military spec details and tumbled leather. Sneaker Politics

The toebox area of the Nike SF AF-1 “Desert Camo.” Sneaker Politics

The paracord and strap of the Nike SF AF-1 “Desert Camo.” Sneaker Politics

The tongue of the Nike SF AF-1 “Desert Camo.” Sneaker Politics

The Nike SF AF-1 “Desert Camo” retails for $180. Sneaker Politics

