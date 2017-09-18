Nike’s Special Field Air Force 1 Is Getting a Crazy High-Top Makeover for Fall/Winter ’17

Nike SF AF1 High Nike

In November 2016, Nike turned its timeless Air Force 1 sneaker into a military-inspired boot known as the Special Field Air Force 1, or the SF AF-1. The revamped model, created by Nike Sportswear designer Ben Kirschner, was quickly embraced by sneaker enthusiasts and remains popular nearly a year later.

Rather than simply continue with the previously seen sneaker hybrid, Nike has given the shoe an even more bootlike build. The SF AF-1 High turns the already-high-top look into nearly knee-high cut that covers the calf.

Nike SF AF1 High “Total Orange” Nike

Nike SF AF1 High “Total Orange,” $200; nike.com

In addition to its winter-ready silhouette, the SF AF-1 High is constructed with rugged materials such as ballistic mesh, premium tumbled leather and thick rope laces that can be styled in a variety of ways. A gusseted tongue keeps debris at bay, while a zipper closure extends down the front, allowing the shoe to be put on and taken off easily.

The Nike SF AF-1 High will debut in three men’s styles on Nov. 2 for $200. “Black/Gum,” “Rattan” and “Total Orange” makeups will be available from select Nike Sportswear retailers and from nike.com at 10 a.m. ET. On Dec. 1, the “Black/Gum” and “Rattan” colorways will be released in women’s sizes.

Nike SF AF1 High “Black/Gum” Nike

Nike SF AF1 High “Black/Gum,” $200; nike.com

Nike SF AF1 High “Rattan” Nike

Nike SF AF1 High “Rattan,” $200; nike.com

