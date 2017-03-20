Nike’s Top Soccer Cleats Get Makeovers Inspired by Iconic Air Maxes

Nike’s month-long celebration of everything Air Max continues today with the launch of soccer cleats inspired by the groundbreaking franchise’s classic colorways.
Known as the “Air Max icons” pack, this range includes the Tiempo Legend VI, Mercurial Superfly V, Hypervenom Phantom 3, and Magista Obra II cleats, as well as NikeFootballX indoor variations.
Iconic Air Max colorways including the “White/Red” and “White/Blue” Air Max 1, “Infrared” Air Max 90, “Neon” Air Max 95 and “Silver Bullet” Air Max 97 are represented here.
According to Nike, soccer pros will wear these colorful cleats on the pitch this week in celebration of Air Max Day, which takes place Sunday.
Select styles pictured here are now available from nike.com.
Want more?
Nike Is Rereleasing This Air Max Collaboration, Which Resells for More Than $1,000
Riccardo Tisci Discusses the Nike Air Max 97’s Impact on Street Style
Nike Air Max Guest Designers Share Why the Sneaker Franchise Is Iconic