Nike’s Top Soccer Cleats Get Makeovers Inspired by Iconic Air Maxes

Nike's Air Max 97-inspired Magista. Nike

Nike’s month-long celebration of everything Air Max continues today with the launch of soccer cleats inspired by the groundbreaking franchise’s classic colorways.

Known as the “Air Max icons” pack, this range includes the Tiempo Legend VI, Mercurial Superfly V, Hypervenom Phantom 3, and Magista Obra II cleats, as well as NikeFootballX indoor variations.

Nike TiempoX x Air Max 90. Nike

Iconic Air Max colorways including the “White/Red” and “White/Blue” Air Max 1, “Infrared” Air Max 90, “Neon” Air Max 95 and “Silver Bullet” Air Max 97 are represented here.

According to Nike, soccer pros will wear these colorful cleats on the pitch this week in celebration of Air Max Day, which takes place Sunday.

Select styles pictured here are now available from nike.com.

Nike’s Air Max 90-inspired TiempoX. Nike

Nike’s Air Max 1-inspired Tiempo. Nike

Nike Tiempo x Air Max 1. Nike

Nike Mercurial x Air Max 90. Nike

Nike’s Air Max 90-inspired Mercurial. Nike

Nike MercurialX x Air Max 90. Nike

Nike’s Air Max 90-inspired MercurialX. Nike

Nike HypervenomX x Air Max 95. Nike

Nike’s Air Max 95-inspired HypervenomX. Nike

Nike Hypervenom x Air Max 95. Nike

Nike’s Air Max 95-inspired Hypervenom. Nike

Nike MagistaX x Air Max 97. Nike

Nike’s Air Max 97-inspired MagistaX. Nike

Nike Magista x Air Max 97. Nike

