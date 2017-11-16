Nike Restocks Sold-Out Styles and Prereleases New Sneakers, but There’s Only One Way to Get Them

NikePlus app unlocks. Nike

Nike is rewarding its loyal followers with early access to unreleased product and exclusive restocks of sold-out sneakers.

The launches are part of the brand’s new membership benefits, known as Unlocks, for users of the NikePlus app. According to Nike, the experiences and products chosen will be unique for each user and determined by shopping activity, feedback and habits.

To introduce NikePlus Unlocks, the brand has given all users on-demand access to live chats with Nike product experts along with early access to the customizable ACG Mowabb iD and NBA-themed Air Force 1 High iD, new Air VaporMax colorways and restocks of the self-lacing HyperAdapt 1.0 sneakers.

As if that wasn’t already enough reason to stop what you’re doing and go update your app right now, there’s more. NikePlus Unlocks will also include personalized product reservations, allowing shoppers to pick up sought-after styles before their official release date.

Further benefits include access to members only shopping events, same-day courier delivery options, priority checkout at select Nike locations and even extended shipping hours beginning at the brand’s New York stores.

Best of all, it’s free and easy to sign up. All you need to do to gain access is update to the latest version of the NikePlus app (1.9.0) and create an account. Get it here.

