Nike Made Shoes Inspired by Cinderella’s Glass Slippers

The Swarovski-made crystal slipper movie prop from the 2015 Disney film "Cinderella." Cartel Photos/Rex Shutterstock

Although you may not ever be able to try on Cinderella’s glass slippers, these upcoming Nike sneakers aren’t a bad consolation prize.

The limited-edition “Glass Slipper” Nike Air Force 1 Upstep Hi LX uses a combination of rose and turquoise-colored sequins to create a shimmering effect reminiscent of the Disney Princess’ famous slippers.

Nike Air Force 1 Upstep Hi LX “Glass Slipper” Nike

The shoe’s sequin-covered upper is contrasted by white leather details at the eyestay, heel, strap, Swoosh and tongue. The look is completed with white cotton laces and an all-white midsole and outsole.

Although this isn’t an official collaboration and Nike doesn’t outright mention the famous folk tale in its language for this product, the similarities are undeniable.

Nike Air Force 1 Upstep Hi LX “Glass Slipper” ($200) Nike

Nike Air Force 1 Upstep Hi LX “Glass Slipper,” $200; nike.com

The Nike Air Force 1 Upstep Hi LX “Glass Slipper” is set to release July 1 at 10 a.m. ET from nike.com/snkrs for $200 and can also be found at select Nike Sportswear stockists.

Nike Air Force 1 Upstep Hi LX “Glass Slipper” detail Nike

Nike Air Force 1 Upstep Hi LX “Glass Slipper” toe detail Nike

Nike Air Force 1 Upstep Hi LX “Glass Slipper” medial Nike

Nike Air Force 1 Upstep Hi LX “Glass Slipper” aerial Nike

Nike Air Force 1 Upstep Hi LX “Glass Slipper” heel Nike

Nike Air Force 1 Upstep Hi LX “Glass Slipper” dust bag Nike

Nike Air Force 1 Upstep Hi LX “Glass Slipper” outsole Nike

Want more?

12 Shoes Inspired By Iconic Disney Characters

These Nikes Are One of the Rarest Sneakers Released All Year

Bella Hadid Wears Sold-Out Nike Air Force 1s That You Can Get on eBay