Nike Made Shoes Inspired by Cinderella’s Glass Slippers

Although you may not ever be able to try on Cinderella’s glass slippers, these upcoming Nike sneakers aren’t a bad consolation prize.
The limited-edition “Glass Slipper” Nike Air Force 1 Upstep Hi LX uses a combination of rose and turquoise-colored sequins to create a shimmering effect reminiscent of the Disney Princess’ famous slippers.
The shoe’s sequin-covered upper is contrasted by white leather details at the eyestay, heel, strap, Swoosh and tongue. The look is completed with white cotton laces and an all-white midsole and outsole.
Although this isn’t an official collaboration and Nike doesn’t outright mention the famous folk tale in its language for this product, the similarities are undeniable.
Nike Air Force 1 Upstep Hi LX “Glass Slipper,” $200; nike.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Upstep Hi LX “Glass Slipper” is set to release July 1 at 10 a.m. ET from nike.com/snkrs for $200 and can also be found at select Nike Sportswear stockists.
