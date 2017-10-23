Nike Is Releasing New $720 Self-Lacing HyperAdapt 1.0 Sneakers This Week

Nike’s auto-lacing HyperAdapt 1.0 sneakers are getting a brand new colorway this week courtesy of legendary designer Tinker Hatfield.

Since its 2016 debut, the HyperAdapt 1.0 has released in a handful of styles, but none as colorful as the upcoming “Tinker Blue” makeup, which was chosen by Hatfield himself.

The futuristic sneaker’s upper gets covered in a vibrant royal blue shade, with accents of dark blue, white and the HyperAdapt’s signature “Blue Lagoon” shade throughout.

Inspired by the self-lacing Nike Mag sneakers from “Back to the Future Part 2,” the HyperAdapt 1.0 features Nike’s Electro Adaptive Reactive Lacing technology, which uses an underfoot mechanism to automatically adjust the shoe to an ideal fit. Not only does this eliminate the need for traditional laces, but it provides a more personal fit than previously allowed.

Whether you’ve come up empty-handed on previous HyperAdapt releases or just want to expand your collection, you’ll have a chance to pick up this new style on Friday at 5 p.m. ET from nike.com for $720.

Nike HyperAdapt 1.0 “Tinker Blue” ($720). Nike

Nike HyperAdapt 1.0 “Tinker Blue” heel glow details. Nike

Nike HyperAdapt 1.0 “Tinker Blue” top. Nike

