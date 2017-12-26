Nike Finishes Off 2017 With Three Colorful New Air VaporMax Sneakers Coming This Week

Nike’s groundbreaking Air VaporMax sneaker has been a highlight of 2017, and it’s scheduled to finish off the year with a bang in the form of three colorful styles including a women’s exclusive.

According to Nike, each of these new colorways takes inspiration from previous Air Max sneakers.

There are two styles inspired by the Air Max Zero in “Wolf Gray/Chlorine Blue/Volt” and a women’s “Wolf Gray/Bright Crimson,” along with a look that takes cues from the original Air Max 1 in “Pure Platinum/University Red.”

Nike Air VaporMax “Wolf Gray/Bright Crimson.” Nike

“Without any midsole or sockliner, you get to feel the Air in a whole new way,” Zachary Elder, cushioning innovation designer at Nike, said of the Air VaporMax’s first-of-its-kind technology. “As you step down, each lug gets pushed into the Air unit, ramping up the pressure. As you step off, the pressure releases, creating that springy bounce.”

In addition to these new looks, fans of the futuristic runner can expect several upcoming new VaporMax-based models and special-edition releases, including a 2018 Black History Month colorway and a collaboration with Berlin-based technical apparel label Acronym.

The three Air VaporMax styles pictured here arrive Thursday from select Nike Running retailers and from nike.com and the SNKRS app at 10 a.m. ET for $190.

Nike Air VaporMax “Wolf Gray/Chlorine Blue/Volt.” Nike

Nike Air VaporMax “Pure Platinum/University Red.” Nike

Want more?

Nike’s First-of-Its-Kind Air VaporMax Sneaker Is Getting a Bootlike Makeover in 2018

Nike Gives the Air VaporMax a Limited-Edition Premium-Leather Makeover

This Unreleased Nike Sneaker Combines Two of the Brand’s Most Popular Air Max Shoes