Nike Has New Sequin-Covered Shoe Styles to Choose From Next Month

Nike Air Force 1 Upstep Low Light Denim Patch detail Nike

Nike is following up spring/summer’s sequin-covered “Cinderella” Air Force 1s with another eye-catching women’s exclusive look.

This time, the Air Force 1 Upstep Low LX gets covered in dark and light blue denim uppers with suede details and sequined rose patches reminiscent of jeans from the ‘70s. The sequins even extend to the midsole on each makeup, resulting in a unique, handmade-esque look.

Nike Air Force 1 Upstep Low Dark Denim Patch lateral Nike

Both dark and light blue color ways come packaged with matching denim dust bags, which feature Nike Air Force 1 embroidery and the same rose sequin details found on the shoes.

These women’s exclusive styles will be released Sept. 1 from the Nike SNKRS app, nike.com, and select Nike Sportswear retailers globally.

Nike Air Force 1 Upstep Low Dark Denim Patch detail Nike

Nike Air Force 1 Upstep Low Dark Denim Patch Nike

Nike Air Force 1 Upstep Low Light Denim Patch outsole Nike

Nike Air Force 1 Upstep Low Light Denim Patch lateral Nike

Nike Air Force 1 Upstep Low Light Denim Patch Nike

