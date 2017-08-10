Nike Releases a Captivating Film Ahead of Legendary Distance Runner Mo Farah’s Last London Race

Mo Farah will compete for his second gold medal at the IAAF World Championships on Saturday, running in the 5,000 meters, which will be his last race in front of his hometown London fans. Ahead of the event, Nike released a video celebrating Farah’s iconic career.

The film, dubbed “Smile,” shows Farah’s resiliency and the hard work he’s put in to become one of the greatest distance runners of all time. And, of course, it highlights his world-class smile.

The video — created by Wieden+Kennedy — features spoken-word poetry from London-born George the Poet and was directed by Mark Zibert and produced by Rogue films.

Before the IAAF World Championships began, Nike released a special Farah edition of its Air Zoom Pegasus 34 — his favorite training shoe — which is in specialty run doors and on nike.com now for $110.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 34 Mo Farah (Men’s), $110; nike.com

“I have been running in the Pegasus for years, and it’s a shoe I can always rely on,” Farah said in a statement. “The mixture of cushioning and responsiveness gives me a versatile option to run fast some days and far others.”

The shoe boasts a red upper, which is a nod to Farah’s favorite soccer club, and the Union Jack flag on the Swoosh branding to signify “his pride in holding the honor of Commander of the British Empire and being knighted by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

Farah already secured one gold medal at the IAAF World Championships, winning the 10,000-meters on Friday.

Want more?

Nike Celebrates Mo Farah’s Legendary Running Career With a Sneaker You Can Buy Now

Nike Athlete Mo Farah Wins Gold At Rio Olympic Games After Falling Down