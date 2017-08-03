Nike Celebrates Mo Farah’s Legendary Running Career With a Sneaker You Can Buy Now

Nike-sponsored distance running legend Mo Farah. REX Shutterstock

Legendary distance runner Mo Farah will compete in front of his hometown fans for the final time at the IAAF World Championships in London. And when he begins his quest for two more gold medals, starting with the 10,000-meters on Friday, his fans can buy a special Nike shoe to wear when cheering him on.

Available now at select specialty run stores is the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 34 Mo Farah, a custom colorway of the athlete’s favorite training shoe. The sneaker will arrive via nike.com on Aug. 8.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 34 Mo Farah Nike

“I have been running in the Pegasus for years, and it’s a shoe I can always rely on,” Farah said in a statement. “The mixture of cushioning and responsiveness gives me a versatile option to run fast some days and far others.”

According to Nike, the shoe’s red upper is a nod to Farah’s favorite soccer club, and the Union Jack flag that adorns the Swoosh branding is to signify “his pride in holding the honor of Commander of the British Empire and being knighted by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

The tongues of the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 34 Mo Farah. Nike

Another look at the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 34 Mo Farah. Nike

Aside from the 10,000-meter race, Farah will also compete in the 5,000-meter event.

While Farah is exiting his track career, he confirmed via Nike that he will continue to run professionally in other avenues.

“I’m going to the road. I’d like to see if I can improve my time and push it in the marathon,” Farah said.

