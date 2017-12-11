Nike Debuts a New CrossFit-Ready Sneaker

Nike Metcon 4 Nike

CrossFitters, there’s a new sneaker from Nike that will be soon arriving.

The Swoosh unveiled today the Metcon 4, its latest CrossFit-ready and functional fitness-focused shoe. The model, according to the brand, is its most durable look in the Metcon franchise to date.

A look at the first men’s colorway of the Nike Metcon 4. Nike

Nike deployed its latest haptic technology on the shoe’s upper, which the brand said lets designers place areas of durability where needed and leave others open for breathability.

The brand explained that the Metcon 4 would provide wearers with a flat and strong platform designed for grueling weightlifting and high-intensity training workouts and includes rubberized “tri-star” shaped pieces on the sole for multidirectional grip and traction, useful for activities such as rope climbing.

The heels of the men’s Nike Metcon 4. Nike

The sole of the Nike Metcon 4. Nike

According to Nike, the lead men’s colorway was inspired by the concept of a metamorphic rock, formed and changed under heat and pressure. The company likened it to “the intense mentality needed for athletic training.” The swirled pattern on its outsole was fashioned to resemble the marbled effect seen in metamorphic rocks.

Nike will deliver the Metcon 4 on Nike iD on Dec. 19, with a launch on nike.com to follow on Jan. 1 and then at retail partners worldwide on Jan. 4 in men’s and women’s sizing.