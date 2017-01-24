Nike’s CrossFit-Ready Sneaker Is Back in Black

The "Black/Black" Nike Metcon 3 features a reflective Swoosh. Nike

Nike’s latest training shoe built to hold up in rigorous CrossFit-style workouts, the Metcon 3, is now available in an all-black colorway. The latest look allows you to withstand the wear and tear of the weight room — and look good doing it.

According to Nike, the Metcon 3 is suitable for CrossFit’s most demanding workouts, including wall exercises, rope climbs, sprinting and lifting.

This “Black/Black” colorway is constructed with a synthetic upper made breathable with mesh at the ankle, heel and toe areas. It’s supported by Flywire cables that keep the wearer locked in, while embroidery adds reinforcement to high-wear areas.

Cushioning in the Metcon 3 is provided by a drop-in midsole specifically engineered to allow for flexibility in the forefoot. On the outside, the sneaker’s flat platform and sticky rubber outsole add extra stability and traction.

Reebok’s partnership with CrossFit has prevents other brands from being worn during the annual CrossFit Games competition, prompting Nike to drop a “Banned” colorway of its Metcon shoe in 2015. But that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the sneaker’s latest iteration while you power through your daily workouts.

Nike Metcon 3 “Black/Black,” $130; nike.com

The “Black/Black” colorway of the Nike Metcon 3 features Flywire support. Nike

The Nike Metcon 3 in “Black/Black.” Nike

This Nike Metcon 3 includes small hits of white on the tongue and insole. Nike

The heel of the “Black/Black” Nike Metcon 3. Nike

The forefoot of the Nike Metcon 3 is equipped with sticky rubber for traction in the gym. Nike

Want more?

The 5 Best Shoes To Buy for CrossFit

8 Questions With Nobull CrossFit Athlete Brooke Ence

Reebok’s Latest CrossFit Shoe In Stores Now