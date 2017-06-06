You Have to Go to ‘Space Camp’ to Buy These Nike Shoes Before Everyone Else

The two insoles that come with the NikeCraft Mars Yard 2.0. Nike

Five years after Nike and artist Tom Sachs debuted the NikeCraft Mars Yard, a shoe the brand said was inspired by Sachs’ interactions with NASA scientists, an improved iteration of the shoe will become available for purchase. And the process of getting the shoe — dubbed NikeCraft Mars Yard 2.0 — is just as atypical as the look itself.

To buy the shoe early, according to Nike, a “Space Camp” course inspired by a day in the life of Sachs’ studio needs to be completed. Nike said the course lasts an hour and is designed for people of all abilities to complete. A day in Sachs’ studio, Nike said, involves physical activities such as calisthenics, push-ups and deadlifts, and other tests including knot tying and drawing a straight line.

There will be two “Space Camp” experiences to buy the shoes early: A New York experience on June 8 and another in London throughout the month.

Sachs took five years to test the original NikeCraft Mars Yard released in May 2012 and figure out how to perfect the design. The NikeCraft Mars Yard 2.0 now features a breathable polyester warp-knit tricot mesh instead of its original Vectran, a stronger “X” box stitch to hold together the red donning straps, an inverted thread on the outsole for a better wear in urban environments, and a pair of insoles: one mesh and one cork.