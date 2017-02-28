The RealReal Is Selling the Self-Lacing Nike Mag From ‘Back to the Future’ for $81,000

The RealReal's Nike Mag is priced at $81,000. The RealReal

Seth Rogen wore the “Back to the Future Part II” Nike Mag sneakers at the Oscars, and you can get the look too — for $81,000.

Luxury consignment website The RealReal has a pair of the self-lacing Nike sneakers, which were released via auctions and a raffle in October 2016. Proceeds for Nike’s raffle benefited the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, raising a total of $6.75 million.

The RealReal’s size 13 pair is numbered 36 of 89 and features packaging autographed by famed Nike designer Tinker Hatfield. This pair of Nike Mags was previously listed on The RealReal for $92,000.

To date, the only other sneaker to feature Nike’s self-lacing technology is the HyperAdapt 1.0. A white friends and family colorway of the HyperAdapt 1.0 was recently offered in a giveaway by YouTube personality and filmmaker Casey Neistat.

Buy The RealReal’s Nike Mag here.

The heel of The RealReal’s Nike Mag. The RealReal

The RealReal’s Nike Mag. The RealReal

The RealReal’s Nike Mag is numbered 36 of 89. The RealReal

The RealReal’s Nike Mag in packaging autographed by designer Tinker Hatfield. The RealReal

The sole of The RealReal’s Nike Mag. The RealReal

Want more?

The Best Reactions on Twitter to the Nike Mag Raffle

How You Can Win a Pair of Nike Mag ‘Back to the Future’ Sneakers

The Best Instagrams About the Nike Mag ‘Back to the Future’ Shoes