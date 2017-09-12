Nike Made Limited-Edition Shoes to Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month

Nike Air Force 1 "LHM Saner" details Nike

Nike’s getting ready for National Hispanic Heritage Month with a new makeup of the Air Force 1 sneaker designed by renowned Mexican street artist Saner.

The low-top version of the classic kicks gets covered in faux jaguar hair, which Nike says is inspired by the belief of pre-Hispanic cultures that the animal had mystical powers. “In these cultures, the jaguar invites us to destroy our masks and egos and be reborn into courage,” explains the brand.

Saner’s take on the Air Force 1 includes liberal use of the spotted print, which covers the toe and rear panel of the shoe’s black nubuck upper.

As if the eye-catching overlays weren’t enough reason to get excited for this shoe, Saner’s Air Force 1s also feature an embroidered graphic of his art at the heel and customized insoles.

This premium style retails for $150 and will be available Oct. 1 from select Nike Sportswear retailers. It can also be purchased online from nike.com/snkrs on Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. ET.

