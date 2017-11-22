Nike Made a First-of-Its-Kind Performance Sock Shoe and It’s Out Now

Socklike sneakers have been one of athletic footwear’s biggest trends in recent years, but few performance shoes have managed to achieve a full sock construction. That’s about to be old news thanks to the designers at Nike, who have pushed the sock sneaker to unforeseen heights with the newly released NikeLab Veil runner.

The sneakers, which are also water-resistant, were showcased on Instagram yesterday by Ernest Kim, innovation director of running at Nike, who detailed the process behind the creation of the shoe.

“[Nike has] offered a number of shoes in the past that included ‘sock’ in the name, but they were all sock-inspired and still featured traditional shoe construction,” Kim wrote on Instagram, explaining that the underfoot strobel was the element keeping many of the brand’s designs from achieving a full-on sock build. However, with the NikeLab Veil, the brand was able to remove the strobel completely, bringing the wearer’s foot closer to the brand’s flexible Free sole tooling than ever before.

NikeLab Veil Gyakusou “Port Wine/Sail/River Rock.” Nike

The limited-edition model is offered in three unisex styles: two Gyakusou colorways in “Black/Sail” and “Port Wine/Sail/River Rock” ($200) and a standard all-black variation ($180).

“I know of no other shoe that delivers this level of weather-resistance with zero compromise in weight or stiffness,” Kim wrote. “If you prefer less shoe and hate the idea of having to go to something bulky for your winter running, you will adore the Veil.”

Want more?

Here’s Everything That Happened at the First Sean Wotherspoon x Nike Air Max 1/97 Release

Nike Air Max Guest Designers Share Why the Sneaker Franchise Is Iconic

Nike Unveils a First-of-Its-Kind Air Max Sneaker Coming Out in 2018