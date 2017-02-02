Test-Driving Nike’s LunarEpic Flyknit 2 Sneakers For Runners

Nike women's LunarEpic Flyknit 2. Courtesy of Nike.

Nike’s latest LunarEpic Flyknit sneakers are here. The athletic giant invited editors to test the new LunarEpic Flyknit 2 shoes at a Mile High Run Club class in New York this morning.

Nike athlete and Olympic track and field sprinter English Gardner (who took home a gold medal for the U.S. with her 4×100 team) was on hand to talk about the shoes. “Have you ever run a track in spikes? It can feel like running in heels,” said Gardner, adding she has been wearing the LunarEpic Flyknit 2 sneakers before and after practices to keep her feet comfortable.

Nike Run Club coach Jessica Woods led about 25 people through the sweat-inducing treadmill workout, while Gardner walked around cheering and pumping up the crowd. (Note to self: Always run as fast as you can when an Olympian is watching.)

The shoes felt light, and the comfort features were evident as we ran. The style retails in three colorways (rough green, pure platinum and bright crimson) for $160 and is available in Nike stores and at Nike.com. Here are seven things to know about the product.

1. The LunarEpic features a new contoured Lunarlon midsole for flexibility while you run.

2. The FlyKnit upper features stretch, support and high breathability.

3. A dual-injected midsole makes the sole light and flexible.

4. The midsole offers articulated laser cuts to “provide a smooth transition from heel to toe.”

5. Flywire technology is woven into the Flyknit upper and integrated with the laces, creating a support feature for the midfoot.

6. A rubber outsole “maps the pressure path of running” for targeting cushioning that creates a more efficient stride.

7. Laser-cut pods on the outsole add to the cushioning and tout “multisurface traction.”

