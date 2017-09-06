Nike Is Letting People Make Custom Sneakers in Less Than an Hour

Nike Makers' Experience at Nike By You Studio. Nike

The NIKEiD platform is able to churn out customized sneakers at an impressive rate — delivery dates range from three to six weeks, depending on the model — but the brand’s new Makers’ Experience studio is closing that gap dramatically.

In a Tuesday press release, Nike detailed its Makers’ Experience at Nike By You Studio, which is located at 45 Grand St. in New York City’s Soho district. According to Nike, the studio combines digital design with traditional footwear making, resulting in customized shoes that are produced from start to finish in less than 90 minutes.

As if that weren’t impressive enough on its own, Nike VP of Innovation Special Projects Mark Smith took to Instagram to clarify that the actual wait time is less than an hour.

“[Athletes] love products that tell their story, so we wanted to combine that idea with a new process of live design and manufacturing that allows our guests to come into the space, work collaboratively with us and leave with a special product in less time than ever before,” Smith said in the press release.

The Nike Makers’ Experience currently offers one-of-a-kind takes on a brand-new silhouette made specifically for the studio, the Presto X. The shoe will be offered in traditional Air Presto fashion, as well as an updated slip-on iteration. According to Nike, both options are equally suited to make the most out of its new customization technology through dynamic object tracking.

“The Nike Makers’ Experience is a fast, fun, interactive, one-of-a-kind design experience,” Smith said. “It takes most people longer to come up with their idea than it does for us to make it.”

For now, only a lucky few will be able to attend the Makers’ Experience, as the event is open on an invite-only basis to Nike friends and family and select Nike+ members.

