Here’s the Next Sneaker in the Nike LeBron Soldier Franchise

LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers. REX Shutterstock.

Fans of NBA star LeBron James now have a new signature Nike style to pick up.

Nike unveiled the next shoe bearing the name of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ leader today, the Zoom LeBron Soldier 11, which is a continuation of the athletic giant’s acclaimed LeBron Soldier franchise. The shoe will debut in the “Prototype” colorway, a predominantly black look completed with an icy translucent outsole.

The Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier 11 “Prototype” arrives May 31 via Nike+, SNKRS, nike.com and select retailers.

Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier 11 “Prototype.” Courtesy of Nike.

The new sneaker boasts a breathable mesh and foam upper featuring a four-strap closure system, as well as Zoom Air units in the heel and forefoot for responsiveness.

James and the Cavaliers are currently engaged in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals series against the Boston Celtics. The Cavaliers leads the seven-game series 2-1, with Game 4 set to take place tonight at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The TV broadcast of the game starts at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The outsole of the Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier 11 “Prototype.” Courtesy of Nike.

LeBron James’ branding on the heel of the Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier 11 “Prototype.” Courtesy of Nike.

