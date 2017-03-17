Is Nike Releasing a ‘Triple White’ Version of LeBron James’ Signature Sneakers?

This Nike LeBron 14 features iridescent details on its Swoosh branding. Nike

LeBron James’ latest Nike signature sneakers have only released in a handful of styles thus far, but it looks like there could be a new colorway on the horizon.

Official Nike images have surfaced of a “Triple White” LeBron 14. The sneakers feature an all-white upper with leather overlays at the tongue and toe and a woven treatment on the heel. Accents are minimal, but include iridescent finishes on the support strap’s Swoosh and the LeBron logo at the heel, as well as an icy translucent heel counter. The look is finished off with a translucent outsole.

The Nike LeBron 14 retails for $175. Nike

It’s not immediately clear what Nike has planned for this sneaker, but it’s possible that it could be released later this month as part of the brand’s March Madness-themed “Time to Shine” pack.

The Nike LeBron 14 retails for $175. While you’ll have to wait for more details on this “Triple White” pair, select sizes of the “Black Ice” (aka “Chase Down”) colorway are still available from nike.com now.

This Nike LeBron 14 features an iridescent logo on the heel. Nike

The inner tongue of the Nike LeBron 14 features a label reading “Just a kid from Akron.” Nike

A top down look at the unreleased “Triple White” Nike LeBron 14. Nike

The icy translucent outsole of the Nike LeBron 14. Nike

Want more?

You Can Buy LeBron James’ New Nike Sneakers Right Now

These LeBron James Sneakers Will Only Be Sold at Two Foot Locker Locations

Buyer Beware: Counterfeit Nike LeBron 14 Sneakers Are Already on the Market