These LeBron James Sneakers Will Only Be Sold at Two Foot Locker Locations

The Nike LeBron 14 "Out of Nowhere." Nike

After much anticipation and an exclusive launch through StockX’s “Cavs Court SPO,” NBA star LeBron James’ latest Nike signature sneaker is set to release this weekend.

But they’re not going to be easy to get.

Nicknamed “Out of Nowhere,” this Nike LeBron 14 colorway first appeared during the NBA’s Christmas Day action as James and the Cleveland Cavaliers took on the Golden State Warriors at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.

With the sneaker’s Saturday release date approaching, Foot Locker updated its Launch Locator to reflect what stores across the country will be stocking the LeBrons. The kicks could be much more limited than originally expected.

According to the Launch Locator, the “Out of Nowhere” Nike LeBron 14s will only be available from Foot Locker’s NYC flagship store at 112 West 34th Street and its Southpark Mall location in Strongsville, Ohio — less than an hour away from James’ hometown of Akron.

Foot Locker locations that will be stocking the “Out of Nowhere” Nike LeBron 14. Foot Locker

Champs Sports and Footaction stores — which are owned and operated by Foot Locker Retail, Inc. — do not appear to be receiving any stock of the “Out of Nowhere” LeBron 14s, according to their respective release locators.

Following what looks to be an extremely limited-edition launch of the debut “Out of Nowhere” colorway, the LeBron 14 will release in a “Black Ice” colorway on Feb. 10, which will have wider availability. The “Black Ice” LeBron 14 is priced at $175.

The Nike LeBron 14 “Black Ice” aka “Chase Down.” Nike

