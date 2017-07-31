Here’s a Fresh Look at LeBron James’ USA-Inspired Sneakers

LeBron James at the Olympics in London in 2012. REX Shutterstock

During the NBA playoffs, LeBron James wore a pair of red, white and blue Nike LeBron 14 Lows — a colorway that no one had seen before. While the sneakers don’t have a definitive release date, they have a name: The “USA.”

James made headlines when he decided not to participate in the 2016 Olympics — he had played in the 2008 and 2012 Olympic games, winning two gold medals as a member of the United States men’s basketball team — but the player indicated that he might agree to play in the 2020 games because of his fondness for the team’s coach, Greg Popovich.

While that is still three years away, it’s possible that the USA-inspired colorway was released by Nike in anticipation of another James appearance.

The new shoe, which comes in a midnight blue colorway with a white midsole, features a gold swoosh, paying homage to James’ Olympic victories.

Although there is no date or pricing on the shoe yet, it will be available from Nike sometime this summer.

