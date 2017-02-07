LeBron James and Kyrie Irving’s Nike Player’s Edition Kicks Stand Out in Overtime Thriller

LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers. AP Images.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards played an overtime thriller Monday night at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C. But what was as compelling as the game for sneakerheads were the kicks Kyrie Irving and LeBron James wore on the court.

In Cleveland’s 140-135 overtime win, Irving wore a player’s edition of his latest Nike signature shoe, the Kyrie 3. The shoe is executed in a pair of blue tones and the team’s muted gold hue. The upper is mostly navy and is predominantly consumed with an unusual pattern in gold. Surrounding the upper is the brighter blue tone on the collar. The look is completed with a navy and gold midsole and outsole.

Kyrie Irving in a Nike Kyrie 3 PE chasing down Otto Porter Jr. of the Washington Wizards. AP Images.

And Irving’s teammate James also hit the hardwood in a player’s edition of his latest shoe, the Nike LeBron 14, although the makeup wasn’t as flashy as the Kyrie 3.

The colors used on James’ sneaker Monday night were subtle, but put together, they produced a bold look. The three-time NBA champion’s shoe against Washington was predominantly black and featured gold highlights to make it pop. The kicks were completed with a black midsole with gold speckles and an icy translucent outsole.

LeBron James (right) in a Nike LeBron 14 PE. AP Images.

A shot of the Nike LeBron 14 and Kyrie 3 player’s editions worn Feb. 6 against the Washington Wizards. Instagram: @nbaoncourt.

The Nike Kyrie 3 is in stores now and retails for $120. The lone Nike LeBron 14 colorway to hit the market so far, dubbed “Out of Nowhere,” retailed for $175. A new colorway of the shoe, a mostly black look with a white midsole named “Chase Down,” arrives Friday.

Nike Kyrie 3, $120; nike.com

Although outdone on the court, star Wizards guard John Wall also played in a solid look Monday. He sported a bright mango, bright crimson and black colorway of the Nike Kobe 11.

John Wall of the Washington Wizards in the Nike Kobe 11. AP Images.

Nike Kobe 11, $160 ($109.97 on sale); nike.com