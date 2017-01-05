LeBron James Debuts a ‘Hardwood Classics’ Version of His New Sneakers Against the Chicago Bulls

LeBron James drives to the basket during a Jan. 4 game against the Chicago Bulls. Tony Dejak/AP/REX/Shutterstock

LeBron James’ latest signature sneakers still don’t have a confirmed release date, but that isn’t stopping King James from breaking out new colorways on the court as anticipation for the Nike LeBron 14 continues to build.

On Wednesday night, as the Cleveland Cavaliers hosted the Chicago Bulls for one of the NBA’s throwback-themed Hardwood Classics Nights, James seized the opportunity and debuted a “Hardwood Classics” LeBron 14.

This retro-inspired colorway of the Nike LeBron 14 features an orange upper with royal blue and white accents, a perfect match for the colors worn by the Cavaliers from 1983 to 1987.

LeBron James wears the “Hardwood Classic” Nike LeBron 14 during the Jan. 4 game against the Chicago Bulls. Tony Dejak/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Despite the attention-grabbing kicks, James and the short-handed Cavaliers fell 94-106 to the Bulls, who were propelled by a 14-point burst from Jimmy Butler in the fourth quarter. James finished the night with 31 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the shorthanded Cavs, who were missing stars such as Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love.

Some outlets are reporting a January release date for the Nike LeBron 14, however there has been no official confirmation from the brand.

