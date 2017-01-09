Buyer Beware: Counterfeit Nike LeBron 14 Sneakers Are Already on the Market

Fake Nike LeBron 14 sneakers available ahead of the official release. Instagram

LeBron James’ latest signature sneaker, the Nike LeBron 14, still doesn’t have an official release date, but that hasn’t stopped counterfeiters from creating fake pairs that are now making their way into the market.

Instagram account @thebasketballshoes pointed out a handful of the counterfeit sneakers, each of which feature colorways that have not been confirmed by Nike. Included among the fake pairs are red, black-red, black-gold, multicolor and USA-themed looks.

Anticipation for James’ newest sneaker is seemingly higher than usual, as the duration between the LeBron 13 — which was released in October 2015 — and the LeBron 14 has been an untraditionally long wait. In fact, James spent the majority of 2016 wearing the Zoom LeBron Soldier 10, and fans didn’t catch a glimpse of the LeBron 14 until December.

#LeBron14 replicas are already available in china. Buyers beware. #nikebasketball #basketballshoesreplica #lbj #lebronjames #nike A photo posted by @thebasketballshoes on Jan 9, 2017 at 5:08am PST

If you’re anxious to get your hands on the LeBron 14, it’s best to exercise some patience to ensure you don’t get stuck with one of these unauthorized pairs. Some outlets are reporting that the LeBron 14 will be released this month, with an official confirmation from Nike expected soon.

On Thursday, James wore a retro-inspired colorway of the LeBron 14 during one of the NBA’s throwback-themed Hardwood Classics Nights. The sneakers, which Nike says feature “the most articulated response in a LeBron shoe” so far, made their debut on Christmas Day.

