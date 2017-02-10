You Can Buy LeBron James’ New Nike Sneakers Right Now

The Nike LeBron 14 "Chase Down," aka "Black Ice." Courtesy of Nike

The rollout of LeBron James’ new signature shoe has been a complicated one, with an auction-only launch via StockX followed by an extremely limited launch at just two Foot Locker locations nationwide. But now that the dust has settled on the debut “Out of Nowhere” colorway, Nike’s finally giving more sneakerheads a chance to get their hands on the latest LeBrons.

The LeBron 14 launched today in a “Chase Down” makeup, which is also being referred to as “Black Ice.” The stealthy sneakers feature a black-based upper that combines a flexible liner with breathable perforated foam and thin mesh. White accents adorn the upper’s branding, while the shoe’s white midsole features a black speckle pattern.

Down below, the LeBron 14 is cushioned with hexagonal, maximum-volume Zoom Air units for a responsive on-court feel. The look is capped off with an icy, translucent rubber outsole that features a unique traction pattern.

If you’re one of the many LeBron fans who have been waiting for a chance to try out King James’ latest Nikes, this is your chance to pick up a pair. The LeBron 14 “Chase Down” is available now from nike.com in select men’s sizes for $175. The sneakers can also be found in-store from select retailers including Foot Locker.

