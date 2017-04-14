Nike Made LeBron James Shoes That Look Like the Mag from ‘Back to the Future’

The Nike LeBron 14 "2015" is available now. Nike

Due to the Nike Mag’s extremely limited nature and costly aftermarket value, many readers might not be able to get their hands on the self-lacing “Back to the Future” sneakers. But what if we said you could get a similar look at a fraction of the price?

LeBron James’ latest signature model, the Nike LeBron 14, is available now in a “2015” style that takes some rather obvious cues from the Mag. The color scheme is identical, boasting a gray upper with white accents and ice-blue hits. It even features a paint-splattered midsole, erasing any doubt over this pair’s futuristic inspiration.

Further references to the Mag include branding on the insole resembling the “Back to the Future” shoe’s LED lights and a unique tag behind the tongue.

A top-down look at the Nike LeBron 14 “2015.” Nike

If you’re not ready to cough up the exorbitant resell price for the real Nike Mag — it’s currently selling for right around $30,000 — then you’re in luck. This Mag-inspired Nike LeBron 14 can be found now on eBay for less than its retail price ($175).

Nike LeBron 14 “2015” aka “Mag,” $175 from $159; ebay.com

The Nike LeBron 14 “2015” features a colorway inspired by the Nike Mag. Nike

The heels of the Nike LeBron 14 “2015.” Nike

The medial side of the Nike LeBron 14 “2015.” Nike

The icy outsole of the Nike LeBron 14 “2015.” Nike

The glow-in-the-dark outsole on the Nike LeBron 14 “2015.” Nike

The reflective details on the Nike LeBron 14 “2015.” Nike

Want more?

Kids at a Cleveland Hospital Got the Surprise of a Lifetime From LeBron James

Why LeBron James Is So Important to Nike

Is Nike Releasing a Triple White Version of LeBron James’ Signature Sneakers?