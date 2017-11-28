Nike’s New ‘What the’ Kyrie Irving Sneakers Come Out This Week

Before Kyrie Irving’s latest Nike signature shoe debuts, the brand is taking a trip down memory lane with a new hybrid sneaker that combines the all of the baller’s three models thus far.

Using Nike’s mismatched “What the” theme as inspiration, the Nike Kyrie S1 Hybrid “What the” blends bits and pieces of the Kyrie 1, Kyrie 2 and Kyrie 3 for an intricately detailed sneaker.

Some of the Kyrie line’s defining details are referenced on the new model including the Kyrie 1’s heel detail and sole tooling, the Kyrie 2’s strap and the toe of the Kyrie 3.

Nike Kyrie S1 Hybrid “What the” toe detail. Nike

Irving has been spotted on the court this season in other colorways of the Kyrie S1 Hybrid, and additional styles have also surfaced on social media, confirming Nike’s plans to release more looks for this hybrid shoe in the future.

The Kyrie S1 Hybrid “What the” releases Friday from nike.com/launch and select Nike Basketball retailers globally for $130.

Nike Kyrie S1 Hybrid “What the.” Nike

Nike Kyrie S1 Hybrid “What the” top detail. Nike

Nike Kyrie S1 Hybrid “What the” heel detail. Nike

