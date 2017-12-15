Here’s How You Can Buy Kyrie Irving’s New Nike Sneaker Tonight

A look at the Nike Kyrie 4 "Confetti." Nike

Kyrie Irving’s latest Nike signature sneaker will be in stores this month.

The Swoosh announced today that two iterations of NBA star’s new basketball shoe, the Kyrie 4, will hit stores and its SNKRS app in December. Leading the way is the “Confetti” colorway, which arrives in select stores tonight.

The “Confetti” style, according to Nike, is inspired by the last game of the 2017 NBA Finals, when he and his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, fell to the Golden State Warriors. Nike said Irving carries around a piece of confetti from the last game as a “reminder of how it felt to fall short of victory.”

Nike Kyrie 4 “Confetti” Nike

The Nike Kyrie 4 “Confetti” drops at four House of Hoops locations (Boston, Cambridge, Mass., Harlem, N.Y. and Wayne, N.J.) tonight. A release via SNKRS and select Nike retailers will follow on Saturday.

Following the “Confetti” release is the “Black/White” look, which releases Dec. 20.

Nike Kyrie 4 “Black/White” Nike

The shoe is designed by Benjamin Nethongkome, who according to Nike, sought out to make the Kyrie 4 well-cushioned and to make him quicker on the corners of the silhouette. To do so, he employed a Cushlon midsole, a Zoom Air unit in the heel, and zig-zag flex groves on the outsole, which wraps around the foot and boasts a fanged sidewall.

The outsole of the Nike Kyrie 4 “Confetti.” Nike

A sketch of the Nike Kyrie 4. Nike

Nike Kyrie 4 designer Benjamin Nethongkome (L) with Kyrie Irving. Nike

NBA star Kyrie Irving in the Nike Kyrie 4. Nike

