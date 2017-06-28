Kyrie Irving’s Newest Nikes Pay Tribute to a Classic Retro Runner

Kyrie Irving AP/Rex Shutterstock

Last summer, Kyrie Irving’s Nike Kyrie 2 signature sneaker adopted the colors and materials of the classic Nike Air Flight Huarache basketball shoes from 1992. And soon, Irving’s latest Kyrie 3 will take on the style of another iconic Nike shoe.

Shifting from a hoops inspiration to the runner category — but sticking with the Huarache theme — this upcoming colorway is inspired by the original “Ultramarine” Nike Air Huarache Light, a running shoe that debuted in 1993.

Dubbed the Kyrie 3 “Kyrache Light,” this makeup mimics the shades and materials seen on the early ’90s runner to a T.

There are the various tints of blue and purple, the bright orange accents and a black upper and white sole to balance everything out. The Kyrie 3’s upper even has a similar texture as the Air Huarache Light’s mesh, although that isn’t specific to this particular colorway.

The original Nike Air Huarache Light colorway that inspired the Kyrie 3 “Kyrache Light.” History of New York

The Nike Kyrie 3 “Kyrache Light” is expected to arrive just at the start of fall in September.

Nike Kyrie 3 “Kyrache Light” Nike

Nike Kyrie 3 “Kyrache Light” medial Nike

Nike Kyrie 3 “Kyrache Light” aerial Nike

Nike Kyrie 3 “Kyrache Light” heel

Nike Kyrie 3 “Kyrache Light” outsole Nike

