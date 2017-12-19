Nike Pays Homage to Kobe Bryant’s Jersey Retirement With Limited-Edition Shoes

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant poses with his family during his jersey retirement ceremony.

Kobe Bryant’s Los Angeles Lakers legend was solidified last night as the team retired both his number 8 and 24 jerseys at the Staples Center. The moment was met with an outpouring of tributes from brands, fans and peers alike, including a limited-edition sneaker launch from Nike.

The Air Force 1 Premium iD was released last night during the Lakers-Golden State Warriors game and features a number of details referencing Bryant’s on-court legend.

For starters, the shoes feature what Nike describes as an all-over “Mamba” skin detail, which is essentially a black faux snake texture throughout the upper. A drop-shadow Swoosh logo with a thick yellow border and 8 and 24 embroidery at the heel elevates the Kobe homage, while the model’s purple insole includes a print of Bryant’s autograph.

Unfortunately, if you missed out on this drop, you’ll have to turn to the secondary market to pick them up now, as the pair was only offered for a limited time. They’re currently available on eBay with a low price of $330, while one pair is listed as high as $1,500.

If you’re looking for other Kobe shoes at retail, you can shop the Kobe A.D. ($150), Kobe A.D. NXT (on sale for $149.97) and the Kobe Mamba Instinct ($100) from Nike’s e-commerce site now.

