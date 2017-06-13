Golden State of Mind: Durant and Curry Led the Warriors to an NBA Title in These Kicks

2017 NBA champion Kevin Durant. REX Shutterstock

The Golden State Warriors are NBA champions once again.

For the second time in three seasons, the Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers to secure the league title. It took a valiant effort from Golden State to earn the 129-120 win in Game 5 of the NBA Finals at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., on Monday. The Warriors won the series over the Cavaliers, 4-1.

The championship win is the first in the career of Nike-sponsored basketball star Kevin Durant. For Under Armour athlete Stephen Curry, it’s his second. The All-Star duo combined for 73 points in the win.

Kevin Durant (right) in the Nike KD10. REX Shutterstock

Durant, who had 39 points in the win, hit the court in a predominantly blue colorway with gold accents of his latest signature shoe, the Nike KD10.

And to the surprise of no one who watched the series, Durant was named NBA Finals MVP.

Curry, who laced up a mostly white pair of the Under Armour Curry 4 on Monday, scored 34 points on 10-of-20 shooting. The Under Armour-sponsored sharpshooter also dished out 10 assists and grabbed 6 rebounds in the win.

Stephen Curry in the Under Armour Curry 4. REX Shutterstock

Aside from Durant and Curry, scoring in Game 5 came from veterans Andre Iguodala, who posted 20 points in the Nike Kobe A.D., and Klay Thompson with 11 points, who wore his Anta signature shoe on the court, the KT2.

