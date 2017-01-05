Nike Made New Exclusive KD, Kobe, and LeBron Sneakers for the Oregon Basketball Team

Oregon Ducks players guard Washington Huskies point guard Markelle Fultz. eff Halstead/CSM/REX/Shutterstock

Thanks to Nike co-founders Bill Bowerman and Phil Knight’s storied history with the University of Oregon, the brand’s relationship with the school remains stronger than any other. It’s produced dozens of sought after player exclusive sneakers over the years, and a few more were added to the archives this week.

After unveiling an exclusive green Nike KD 9 in November, the Ducks’ official Twitter account shared a new yellow pair on Wednesday. The Flyknit-based Kevin Durant signature sneakers feature a predominantly yellow upper with green branding, visible Zoom Air cushioning, and a translucent outsole.

The sneakers could be seen on Wednesday night during the Ducks men’s basketball team’s 83-61 blowout of the Washington Huskies. During the game, several Ducks players debuted similar yellow colorways of the Nike Kobe 11 and the Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier 10, which you can get a closer look at below along with other recent Oregon exclusives from Nike Basketball.

Although these player exclusive sneakers may never see an official release, that doesn’t mean they will be impossible to get. Each spring, the Ducks hold an annual equipment surplus sale which includes exclusive cleats, gear, and sneakers.

Oregon’s Tyler Dorsey (left) go after a loose ball during a game against the Washington Huskies. eff Halstead/CSM/REX/Shutterstock

Oregon Ducks ’ Dylan Ennis calls out a play during a game against the Washington Huskies. eff Halstead/CSM/REX/Shutterstock

