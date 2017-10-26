Nike Just Brought Back This Classic Shoe From ‘Back to the Future’

Unless you’re willing to spend upwards of $20,000, you probably won’t be getting your hands on the self-lacing Nike Mag sneakers made famous by “Back to the Future Part II” anytime soon. But there’s a silver lining for fans of the cult classic film.

Nike today released the Vandal Supreme in “High Burnt Ceramic,” which are the shoes worn by Doc Brown, the movie’s quirky inventor, played by Christopher Lloyd.

Nike Vandal “Doc Brown” lateral. Nike

The ’80s style was reissued in nearly identical fashion as its original inspiration. It’s built with a orange canvas upper with white underlay piping around the Swoosh logo and a white ankle strap, heel tab and midsole.

Best of all, you won’t have to shell out more than $100 to pick them up today. The sneakers are still available from nike.com in limited sizes for a retail price of $90. But don’t wait too long — there’s no telling how long these relics will stick around.

Nike Vandal “Doc Brown.” Nike

Nike Vandal “Doc Brown” medial. Nike

Nike Vandal “Doc Brown” top. Nike

Nike Vandal “Doc Brown” heel. Nike

